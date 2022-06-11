Punjab cabinet: Second phase of oaths likely to be postponed again

LAHORE: The second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet members is likely to be postponed again as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership showed reservations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The oath taking ceremony of the Punjab finance minister has been postponed again as PPP expressed reservations on the key government slots and other matters with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

It emerged that PPP demanded key government positions for its leaders after being rejected to get the finance minister’s slot in Punjab.

It was learnt that the second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet will be held after the unveiling of the provincial budget.

Sources said that Awais Leghari is likely to present Punjab’s budget for FY2022-23. The provincial finance department forwarded the budget speech to Leghari, sources added.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised names for the minister and adviser slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is expected to forward the names of Mumtaz Chang, Makhdoom Usman Mahmood and Shazia Abid for their inclusion in the Punjab cabinet as ministers, sources told ARY News.

For the positions of advisers to the Punjab chief minister, the political party suggested two names including Rana Farooq Saeed and Shahzad Saeed Cheema.

In May, it was learnt that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to form a small cabinet in Punjab in two phases besides also likely giving the speaker Punjab Assembly’s slot to Jahangir Tareen’s group.

PML-N had decided to retain provincial ministers who had performed well during its last tenure in the Punjab cabinet and give them the same portfolios.

Later on May 31, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s eight-member cabinet had taken oath in a ceremony held at Governor’s House. Newly-appointed Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman had administrated the oath to provincial ministers.

Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Ata Tarar, Ali Haider Gilani and Awais Leghari were among those who were sworn in. Salman Rafique, Malik Ahmad Khan, Hassan Murtaza and Bilal Asghar had also taken the oath.

PPP leader Hassan Murtaza had become a senior minister while Khawaja Salman Rafique was given the portfolio of Health Minister, and Awais Leghari was given the portfolio of Local Government Minister.

