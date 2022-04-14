Punjab CM election: Pervaiz Elahi chairs parliamentary party meeting

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has chaired the parliamentary party meeting of the coalition parties ahead of the Punjab chief minister (CM) election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the nation is backing Imran Khan and the successful rallies made the political rivals panic. He said that they have always worked for the public welfare which will be prioritised in future as well.

The Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader said that they will prove their majority in the Punjab Assembly on April 16 on the united front.

In another development today, it was learnt that a group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPAs has contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab leadership.

In a major breakthrough ahead of the CM Punjab election, PML-N MPAs have contacted PTI leadership and demanded assurance of a party ticket in the next election for supporting Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The PTI Punjab leadership has informed the party’s central leadership about the contact by the PML-N lawmakers and their demands.

Sources privy to the development further said that confirmation of the tickets to the PML-N lawmakers in the upcoming general elections will be given after the approval from the party’s central command.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-Q has also contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking the People’s Party’s support in the election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

PML-Q MNAs Tariq Bashir Cheema and Salik Hussain have contacted the PPP co-chairman and delivered a message from Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for support in the chief minister’s election, sources said.

