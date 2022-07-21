Punjab CM elections: LHC gives verdict on PTI appeals

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has given its verdict on appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders against the harassment of the party members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In its verdict, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Punjab chief secretary and the inspector general (IG) to provide security to the PA lawmakers. The verdict was given on the appeals of PTI leaders Sibtain Khan and Zainab Umar against the harassment of the party MPAs.

The high court issued orders to ensure the arrangements for the MPAs to cast their votes in the Punjab CM elections without any difficulty. The government lawyer will ensure the implementation of the court orders besides informing the parties.

It must be noted here that PTI had levelled allegations of horse trading and harassment of its MPAs by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Several PTI lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly had complained about receiving threatening calls for changing the loyalties in the forthcoming CM polls scheduled on July 22 (tomorrow).

Earlier in the day, two more PTI MPAs claimed to have received threatening calls forcing to change their loyalties before the election of the Punjab chief minister.

PTI MPA from Punjab Assembly on reserved seat Fozia Batool said she received a ‘threatening call’ ahead of the Punjab CM election, forcing her to change her loyalty.

Meanwhile, Saira Raza, another PTI MPA on a reserved seat has also received ‘threats’ ahead of the crucial polling, PTI sources claimed. Both the MPAs are currently residing in a hotel, located in Lahore.

It should be noted that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister, the polling is being conducted in light of the court order.

