Punjab CM elections: Speaker PA Pervaiz Elahi raises objections

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi has raised objections over the organisation of elections for the chief minister on Friday (tomorrow) on immediate notice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders today, Pervaiz Elahi said that the same presiding officer (PO) has been deputed for the Punjab CM elections once again which played a controversial role in the previous polls.

“There is no example in the history to call the police in the House and the same person was allowed to get the top slot who had called the police.”

“On the other hand, five lawmakers are not getting the court order for notifying their election. The election commission is seeking court orders for notifying the five lawmakers. How can we call it justice?”

READ: LHC’S VERDICT TO END CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IN PUNJAB: HAMZA SHEHBAZ

The PA speaker said that they have left some decisions for tomorrow. “Court always listens to all parties and everyone is also answerable to Allah Almighty. It is the responsibility of the court to dispatch justice and we will also get justice.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that elections could not be organised with an incomplete quorum in the Punjab Assembly. He demanded the organisation of CM’s elections after the by-polls.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He added that seven provincial lawmakers were currently abroad then what will be the solution.

Raja Basharat said that they are going to challenge the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict. He said that transfers could not be made in any constituency where the election schedule is announced.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO APPROACH SC AGAINST PUNJAB CM RECOUNT VERDICT

“Less than 24 hours are being given for a new election and intentions are not good behind the verdict. The high court has nullified April 16 CM’s elections and how the decision of such person can be accepted after the nullification of his elections.”

He reiterated the demand of completing the quorum of the house before the Punjab CM’s election. He complained that by-elections are ahead on July 17 and the Punjab Assembly has a lack of quorum as six of the lawmakers are currently abroad, whereas, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not received the notification for its five reserved seats.

Basharat expressed hopes that the courts could open their doors once again at 12:00 midnight, citing the sensitivity of the crisis.

LHC orders vote recounting

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the recount of votes in the election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented from the majority verdict.

The high court has asked Governor Punjab to summon a session of the Punjab Assembly on July 1st (Friday). “The votes of the assembly members will be recounted minus 25 defecting members,” ordered the court. “Hamza Shahbaz’s decisions as chief minister will not be void,” the court further declared.

Schedule issued

Following the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, the provincial assembly secretariat has issued a schedule and code of conduct for the election of the Punjab chief minister.

The provincial assembly secretariat has issued the schedule as per the order of the Lahore High Court. The Punjab Assembly session has been summoned tomorrow (July 1) at 4pm for the election of Chief Minister.

Comments