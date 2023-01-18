Punjab governor gives time frame for Nawaz Sharif’s return

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has asserted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan within a month, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the Punjab governor said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan within a month, adding that he would himself welcome the PML-N supremo at the airport.

Baligh-ur-Rehman also said that PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Pakistan in a week.

In response to a question regarding Punjab Assembly’s dissolution, the governor claimed that outgoing Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi did not want to dissolve the assembly.

“During a one-on-one meeting, Pervaiz Elahi told me that he is not of the view to dissolve the assembly,” he said, adding: “He [Elahi] told me he would persuade PTI chief Imran Khan in this regard.”

Responding to another question, the Punjab governor said stated that he attempted to get the opposition and outgoing Punjab government to agree on the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, but was unsuccessful.

Sharing his thoughts on the general elections, Baligh-ur-Rehman said the elections should be held on schedule.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif instructed the party leadership to prepare for elections in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N elder shared the directives following a consultation meeting of the party leadership in London.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif also directed Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to set up a Parliamentary Board.

Shortly after the directives, the Punjab Assembly was dissolved as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

