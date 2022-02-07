Quetta video scandal case takes new turn

QUETTA: The Quetta video scandal case has taken a new turn after a video message of the ‘abducted’ girls was surfaced to deny their abduction claims, ARY News reported on Monday.

New videos of the allegedly abducted girls have surfaced in which they claimed that they are currently residing in Afghanistan and no one had kidnapped them.

The girls said in the video message that they chose to arrive in Afghanistan on their own.

One of the girls said in the video that her mother and other family members were also present in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January, a forensic report into the Quetta video scandal had made shocking revelations regarding collusion of Hidayatullah, his brother Khalil and the girls who levelled rape and blackmailing allegations against them

According to the report obtained by ARY NEWS, the women who were allegedly filmed in obscene videos are part of the Hidayat Ullah gang as the latter had hired four girls to lure men.

Sources having knowledge of the contents of the report said that the forensic analysis found a chat between Karima and Hidayat in which the former threatened him to reveal his wrongdoings after differences emerged between them.

Hidayatullah, on the other hand, also threatened Karima to upload her videos on the internet if she speaks out against his illegal activities.

The report had pointed out that the suspects were involved in inviting people to their party and later intoxicating the participants and filming their obscene videos. “Later these videos were used to blackmail the guests and girls and to extort money from them,” it said.

The report had highlighted that out of 280 obscene videos recovered from Hidayat Ullah’s possession, 254 have turned out to be unedited while the remaining were modified slightly.

It however pointed out that none of the videos proved rape allegations. “The videos and chats even did not have any discussion regarding children,” the sources within police said.

