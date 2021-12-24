Third suspect in Quetta video scandal escapes arrest

QUETTA: A third suspect in the Quetta video scandal has not yet been apprehended after another attempt from police to arrest him proved to be a failure, ARY NEWS reported.

The third suspect has been identified as Nazir and the police said that they carried out a raid at Jinnah Town a day before but were not able to catch the suspect.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on December 3 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos. Hidayat’s brother, Khalil has also been arrested in the case.

Police had claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

Besides Hidayat Ullah, a manhunt was also launched to arrest a ‘third suspect’ after the registration of a new complaint by another woman. Moreover, the videos were sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as the police forces were waiting for a report on their authenticity.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had ordered the concerned authorities for early recovery of the abducted women and arrests of all culprits in the obscene videos scandal involving Hidayat Khilji

Read More: QUETTA VIDEO SCANDAL: ‘EFFORTS UNDERWAY TO RECOVER ABDUCTED GIRLS’

Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had directed police forces to use all available resources for the recovery of abducted women and culprits involved in the obscene videos scandal.

He had said that the culprits don’t deserve any pardon who are involved in disrespecting and victimising the women. He had also assured the victims’ families of full support from the government.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!