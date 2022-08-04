Qureshi asks PPP, PML-N to make funding sources public

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to make their sources of funding public, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there was a prohibited funding case against PTI but not foreign funding. He said that the wishes of the political rivals will not be fulfilled to disqualify Imran Khan.

Qureshi said that PTI will reply the show-cause notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its verdict will be challenged as well. He added that PTI has capability to fight on legal and political fronts.

The PTI vice-chairman said that the conspiracies of the coalition government will be failed.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the resignations of the members of the election body including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI Senators, MNAs, and other party leaders including Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, and Sheikh Rasheed marched toward the ECP office in Islamabad and chanted slogans against the incumbent CEC who they termed as biased toward the party.

“We have come here to submit charter of demands to the commission,” Asad Umar said, demanding that the members of the ECP should resign to uphold the supremacy of law and the Constitution.

He demanded that the political instability should be ended through restructuring the incumbent ECP.

The party leaders were stopped by law enforcers initially to march towards the ECP office; however, they were later allowed to go to the gate and submit an MoU, demanding the resignation of CEC and other ECP members to a representative of the commission.

