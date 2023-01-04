Rana Sanaullah says “approved funds for Arshad Sharif’s JIT”

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that the federal government approved funds for the joint investigation team (JIT) on the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rana Sanaullah, while addressing a press conference today, announced that the government approved funds for the JIT on Arshad Sharif’s killing case. “The team will visit Kenya and progress will be made on the probe.”

He said that the Centre would provide assistance to the CTD in all provinces besides establishing a federal-level cooperative structure of the force.

READ: ARSHAD SHARIF CASE: JIT AWAITS RELEASE OF FUNDS

The interior minister confirmed that the federal government is trying to bring the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to the table and a ceasefire is the first condition to initiate talks. He said that Afghanistan and TTP are the reality and efforts are underway to bring the banned outfit to the table on the condition of the ceasefire.

He clarified that he is not saying that Pakistan wants to launch an attack in Afghanistan. Sanaullah said that the Afghanistan government will be contacted by Pakistan to discuss the current situation.

The interior minister said that the government had prepared the structure of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and provided the facilities. The CTD had excellently performed in Punjab province.

READ: SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN ISLAMABAD SUICIDE ATTACK ARRESTED: RANA SANAULLAH

“During the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, we agreed on zero tolerance for terrorism. The impression of red, black or white terrorists is wrong.”

“A decision was taken to hold talks with the banned TTP. Those people who showed agreement to return under a legal framework have returned. However, the recent incidents are results of allowing those people who had returned under the legal framework.”

“The army chief gave a clear stance for zero-tolerance against terrorism. The army chief also recommended to assist and increase the capacity of the CTD.”

Sanaullah said, “FC [Frontier Corps] is a federal force which will be called back whenever it is needed.”

READ: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF SAYS NSC’S DECISIONS TO REVIVE ECONOMY, CURB TERRORISM

The interior minister claimed that the matter related to the attack on the parliament was taken up on the media to spread fear. “The suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway. IG [inspector general] will provide the details regarding the probe. We cannot disclose everything amid the investigation.”

Sanaullah said that it was the Islamabad police’s significant achievement to kill the terrorist at the check post which protected the federal capital from a disaster. Two CTD officials were martyred in the attack and two sustained injuries.

He added that Islamabad police gave a recruitment ad for 1,600 positions and thousands of citizens appeared in the test. The successful candidates will be part of the Islamabad police force.

The interior minister vowed that the government will implement the decisions taken in the NSC meeting in the coming days.

While talking to the media, IG Islamabad said that a media briefing was also conducted regarding the suicide attacker of the I-10 bomb blast.

He said that a video was posted on social media that they reached the parliament house. “We arrested the suspects on the basis of the video. One of the suspects is Daniyal s/o Ameen and the second terrorist is Zubair s/o Usman. The arrested men are being remanded for seven days following the court orders.”

“It will be difficult for any force to work without the nation’s cooperation. We are requesting the appointment of special prosecutors to penalise the terrorists. We will not let any terrorists carry out such activities. There were 4 to 5 people involved in the network in the I-10 incident.”

Comments