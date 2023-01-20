Rana Sanaullah details PML-N’s election strategy, Nawaz Sharif’s return

LONDON: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has elaborated on the election strategy of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the journalists in London, Rana Sanaullah announced that PML-N will actively take part in the upcoming elections with full preparations.

Regarding his London visit, Sanaullah said that the PML-N top leadership held consultations regarding the initial arrangements and other affairs regarding the upcoming elections. “Nawaz Sharif has almost finalised the names for the PML-N parliamentary board.”

He said that the PML-N’s parliamentary board will decide on the party leaders to contest the elections in the prescribed constituencies. The parliamentary board will be headed by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The board will issue party tickets to the candidates. In the past, Nawaz Sharif had always personally interviewed the candidates before the issuance of the party tickets for the polls.”

Sanaullah announced that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will depart from London on January 26 and she will reach Pakistan on January 27. From February 1, Maryam Nawaz will begin electioneering in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that it is expected that 6 to 7 PML-N senior lawmakers will tender resignations to take part in the election campaign. Regarding Sharif’s return to Pakistan, the interior minister said that the political party is finalising the legal matters regarding the return of the PML-N’s supremo.

A few days ago, Rana Sanaullah rejected the reports of differences within the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that his party was ready to contest elections.

Talking to journalists at Heathrow Airport in London, the Interior Minister rejected the reports of differences within the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that such rumours were being spread since 2018.

