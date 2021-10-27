Residents start vacating flats ahead of sealing Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The residents have started vacating flats ahead of sealing the Nasla Tower residential building in Karachi following the demolition orders of the Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Residents of Nasla Tower have started moving onto other localities after loading trucks and other vehicles as the residential building will be sealed by the district administration at 12:00 midnight.

Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan has announced to seal Nasla Tower building after five hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city commissioner had written to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week.

In a letter, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon had reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders.

The commissioner had asked FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.

It was learnt on Monday that in pursuance of the SCP order earlier Monday on knocking down the Sharea Faisal’s Nasla Tower, the civic authorities had reportedly mulled over the option to flatten the illegal building using explosives.

The SCP Karachi Registry bench chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed had ordered Commissioner Karachi to employ the Controlled Blasting method for the demolitions. However, when asked for a comment, Commissioner Iqbal Memon excused himself.

On Tuesday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had already cut utility connections of Nasla Tower residents, whereas, the orders were issued by the assistant commissioner of Ferozabad to disconnect all utility facilities of the building.

