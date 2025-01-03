Rs750 prize bond schedule announced for 2025

The draws for the Rs750 Prize Bond in Pakistan for 2025 will be conducted on four dates throughout the year. The first draw is scheduled for January, followed by April, July, and October.

The National Savings Division has released the Prize Bond Schedule for 2025, confirming the dates for all upcoming draws. The first Rs750 Prize Bond draw will take place on January 15, 2025, while the final draw for the Rs200 Prize Bond is set for December 15, 2025.

Prize bonds are widely regarded as a secure and rewarding investment, with regular draws held under government oversight to maintain trust and fairness in the system. Participants are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming draws and their results to maximize their chances of winning.

Rs750 Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date City Bond 15 January 2025 (Wednesday) Karachi Rs750 15 April 2025 (Tuesday) Peshawar Rs750 15 July 2025 (Tuesday) Rawalpindi Rs750 15 October 2025 (Wednesday) Muzaffarabad Rs750

Prize Bond draws are managed by National Savings, and winners can claim their prizes from designated branches. This system provides a secure investment with the potential for significant rewards.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date Day City Bond 15 January 2025 Wednesday Karachi 750 17 February 2025 Monday Multan 100 17 March 2025 Monday Faisalabad 200 15 April 2025 Tuesday Peshawar 750 15 May 2025 Thursday Karachi 1500 16 June 2025 Monday Quetta 200 15 July 2025 Tuesday Rawalpindi 750 15 August 2025 Friday Faisalabad 1500 15 September 2025 Monday Multan 200 15 October 2025 Wednesday Muzaffarabad 750 17 November 2025 Monday Rawalpindi 1500 15 December 2025 Monday Lahore 200

On December 16 the Rs200 Prize Bond draw was conducted at the National Savings Centre in Sialkot. Bondholders were eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final list of winners.

For the Rs200 Prize Bond, the first prize winner will receive Rs750,000. The second prize, amounting to Rs250,000, will be awarded to multiple winners, while the third prize of Rs1,250 will go to several individuals.

This draw has garnered significant attention, as smaller denominations often attract a wide range of investors hoping for a big win.

Rs200 prize bond result:

The winner of the first prize, worth Rs750,000, has been identified as ticket number 746219.

The second prize, valued at Rs250,000 each, has been awarded to ticket numbers 108108, 310560, 723668, 892569, and 937806.

These draws are spaced across the year, providing participants with multiple opportunities to test their luck and potentially win life-changing amounts.