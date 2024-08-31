Saudi airline ranks first for on-time performance

Saudi Arabia’s national airline has once again topped the international rankings for punctuality, according to Cirium’s July 2024 report.

With an impressive on-time arrival rate of 88.12% and departure rate of 88.15%, Saudia has solidified its position as a leader in the aviation industry.

The airline’s remarkable performance is a testament to its commitment to excellence, having managed 16,503 flights across its extensive network spanning four continents and over 100 destinations.

Looking ahead, Saudia plans to enhance its fleet with 103 new aircraft, part of its broader strategy to increase seating capacity, extend its reach to additional global destinations, and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

This expansion will enable Saudia to connect the Kingdom with the world, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

As a member of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012, Saudi airline has established itself as a key player in the global aviation industry.

In addition to its scheduled services, Saudia provides charter services during the Ramadan and Hajj seasons, catering to passengers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.