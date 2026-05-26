Saudi Arabia launches drone delivery of medicines during Hajj

MINA: Saudi Arabia has approved the use of drones to provide medical delivery services during Hajj, marking a significant step toward integrating advanced technology into pilgrim services.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the first operational permit for limited drone-based delivery of medicines and medical supplies within the holy sites in Makkah during the 2026 Hajj season.

The permit was granted to Terra Drone Arabia and reflects GACA’s commitment to adopting innovative technologies to improve services for pilgrims.

The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and speed up the delivery of medical and logistics services while maintaining the highest safety and quality standards.

The move follows successful pilot operations conducted during last year’s Hajj and aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s Aviation Program.

Read More: Hajj sermon urges Muslim unity, rejects political division

Meanwhile, Imam of Masjid al-Nabawi and Amir-ul-Hajj Sheikh Ali Al-Hudhaify on Tuesday called for unity among Muslims and urged pilgrims to keep Hajj free from political slogans, disputes, and division.

Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra during Waqoof-e-Arafat, Sheikh Al-Hudhaify emphasized that the essence of Islam lies in Tawheed — worshipping Allah alone without associating partners with Him.

He advised pilgrims to remain calm, avoid overcrowding, and follow official safety instructions during the Hajj rituals.

Special prayers were offered for unity among Muslims worldwide, as well as for peace and stability across Muslim countries.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaify also prayed for Saudi Arabia’s leadership, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and facilitating Hajj arrangements.

Following the sermon, pilgrims offered combined and shortened Zuhr and Asr prayers in their designated camps and tents.

The central Hajj ritual of Waqoof-e-Arafat was observed with deep religious devotion as millions of pilgrims from around the world gathered at the plains of Arafat, chanting “Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik.”

Pakistani pilgrims began arriving in Arafat after Isha prayers under the supervision of designated organizers.