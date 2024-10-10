Saudia unveils first and business class check-in lounge at Jeddah Hub

Saudia airline, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has recently announced the inauguration of its new First and Business Class Check-In Lounge at Terminal 1 of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

This state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance the travel experience for Saudia’s premium guests, including travelers from Pakistan, as part of the airline’s commitment to luxury and exceptional service.

Officially inaugurated by H.E. Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, the lounge is a luxurious sanctuary offering exclusive amenities tailored for elite travelers.

With 10 dedicated check-in counters and comfortable seating areas, the lounge ensures a seamless and relaxed start to every journey.

Guests are welcomed with traditional Saudi coffee and dates, embodying the warm hospitality that Saudia is known for.

As Saudia continues to strengthen its ties with the Pakistan market, this new lounge represents a significant enhancement to the overall travel experience.

Travelers can expect personalized services that cater to their specific needs, ensuring comfort and convenience from the moment they arrive at the airport.

The lounge also features a dedicated café counter offering a variety of hot and cold beverages, perfect for travelers looking to unwind before their flight.

The opening of the First and Business Class Check-In Lounge is part of Saudia’s broader strategy to establish Jeddah as a true aviation hub, optimizing connectivity and transit traffic.

This initiative supports Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to attract 330 million visits to the Kingdom, welcoming travelers from around the world.