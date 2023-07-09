Security institutions decide to intensify crackdown on MQM London

KARACHI: Sindh government and the security institutions have decided to intensify the crackdown on Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) after a public rally in the Korangi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The higher authorities decided to intensify crackdowns on MQM-L after a public rally in the Korangi area of Karachi. The arrests of MQM-L workers commenced after the public rally.

ایم کیو ایم لندن کی کورنگی میں ریلی کے بعد کراچی میں کریک ڈاؤن کا فیصلہ#ARYNews #MQM pic.twitter.com/Ry61m1ExaS — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 9, 2023

Police and Rangers conducted raids in Korangi and Landhi to arrest the MQM-L workers who had attended the public rally.

The senior officers told the media that MQM-L was involved in anti-state activities. They added that a group having connections with the Indian secret agency RAW will not be allowed to hold activities in the country.

Sources told ARY News that the authorities identified the organisers and participants of the MQM-L rally in Korangi who will be arrested in the raids.

Earlier in the day, the incumbent government rubbished rumours about lifting the ban on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and his party, saying that the state’s decision was irreversible.

Sources quoting the government stated that MQM London and its founder have no place in Pakistan, rubbishing rumours about lifting the ban imposed in 2015.

The government stated that no flexibility will be shown in the state policy against ‘anti-national elements’, pointing out that propaganda was being carried out on social media for the MQM founder and his party.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to take strict action against those responsible for carrying out ‘false propaganda’ on social media.

In 2015, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) placed a ban on the broadcast of statements, speeches and images of MQM supremo across all electronic media in the light of an order of the Lahore High Court.