Shah Mahmood Qureshi lands in Kabul for talks

KABUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, leading a high-level delegation, arrived in Kabul on Thursday afternoon to hold talks with Afghan officials.

The delegation was received by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Pakistan Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan upon arrival at the airport.

During the day-long visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with Muttaqi and call on leadership of the interim government in Kabul. He will meet other Afghan dignitaries as well.

“The talks between the two sides will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and focus on ways and means to deepen cooperation in diverse areas,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Utilizing the opportunity, the Foreign Minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional peace and stability.”

The FO spokesperson said that as a close fraternal neighbor, Pakistan has always stood by Afghanistan. Pakistan kept the border crossing points open for trade and pedestrian crossing under COVID protocols and Facilitative visa regime for Afghan nationals and border crossing procedures for trade and cargo have been instituted, he added.

In recent months, the spokesperson said Pakistan has provided humanitarian aid and assistance in the form of food stuffs and medicines.

