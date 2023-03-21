Shah Mahmood Qureshi slams govt’s tactics to delay elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for using all tactics to delay the elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “PDM government is making stupid steps and the talk about banning PTI is nonsense.”

He said that the PDM government only wants to run away from elections and try to spread chaos everywhere. He said that the PDM sessions were held to only discuss the PTI instead of focusing on public issues.

Regarding the arrest warrant issue, Qureshi said that no action was taken after the arrest warrant was issued against Rana Sanaullah but heavy contingents of the police force were sent to arrest Imran Khan.

He added if people are teargassed after the sealing of all routes, then they will definitely resist. Qureshi said that people resisted the authorities to save their lives.

He criticised the PDM government for deceiving the nation by offering PTI to join the dialogue table, on the other hand, PTI leaders were being arrested.

Earlier in the day, the anti-terrorism court has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in state affairs involvement and violence case till April 10.

As per details, the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the cases against the PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Later, the ATC judge granted interim bail till April 10.

