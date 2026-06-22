Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has dismissed speculation regarding a change in the provincial leadership and rejected reports suggesting that he is a candidate for the office of chief minister.

Earlier, CM Murad Ali Shah also dismissed rumors about potential successors, stating that the names taken by the journalists, including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Owais Qadir Shah, were dedicated party workers and that no one within the party was seeking to replace him.

Speaking to the media, Memon said there was no possibility of a political change in Sindh and emphasised that the current provincial administration was functioning effectively.

He stated that a change in leadership becomes necessary only when governance issues arise, adding that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is managing the province’s affairs efficiently. “There is no question of any change in Sindh,” he remarked.

Read more: Sharjeel Memon describes reasons of delay in Red Line BRT

Responding to criticism over delays in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Sharjeel Memon called for the establishment of an independent inquiry commission to determine responsibility for the setbacks. He stressed that the commission should be free from the involvement of government officials to ensure transparency and impartiality.

Sharjeel Memon said that only an independent and credible investigation could establish the facts and determine whether responsibility for the delays lies with the federal government or the provincial administration.