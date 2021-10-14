SHC rejects Agha Siraj Durrani’s bail in another case

KARACHI: After the assets case, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down the bail of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a separate NAB case, ARY News reported.

The bail in alleged corruption in MPA Hostel corruption case was rejected after the junior lawyer of the speaker SA took back the plea.

Justice Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case in the SHC, in which Agha Siraj Durrani and his lawyer Shahab Sarki did not appear. The junior lawyer of Durrani took back the bail plea at the outset of the hearing stating that his client is appealing in the Supreme Court against his bail rejection in the assets case.

Justice Kalhoro remarked that how it is possible to grant relief to the applicant when he is not present in the court? His bail was rejected in the assets case yesterday.

Agha Siraj Durrani is facing accusations of his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the construction of the MPA Hostel. It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had converted the inquiry against Durrani into an investigation.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and seven other accused in the assets case.

The SHC while rejecting the bails of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and the other seven accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case, approved bails of wife and daughters of Durrani.

