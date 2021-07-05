Shehbaz Sharif to lead PML-N election campaign in AJK: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has decided to lead the party campaign during Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to sources privy to the development, following Maryam Nawaz’s decision to take part in the party’s election campaign, Shehbaz Sharif has also decided to lead it.

“He will be addressing public gatherings in various constituencies,” they said adding that a schedule in this regard is currently in the making.

The sources said that the schedule would be announced in the next few days as Maryam Nawaz is set to launch the campaign from July 08.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than the PML-N, the ruling party in Centre Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have also launched their election campaigns in the region.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has begun the second phase of the election campaign from July 5 ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s campaign will comprise four power shows as PPP schedules its first rally in Kotli College Ground on July 5 in AJK. The PPP chairman will meet party leaders on July 6 and later address a rally in Rawalakot on July 7.

PPP will hold its third power show on July 8 at Boys Degree College of AJK’s Haveli District and the fourth rally on July 9 in Mirpur District.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed on Friday reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to run the election campaign of the PTI.