Shehbaz Sharif wants foolproof security for lawmakers on voting day

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Friday wrote a letter to the interior ministry seeking foolproof security of MNAs during voting on no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The PML-N president, in a letter to the interior secretary, quoted PM Imran Khan’s statement of calling 100,000 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters in the federal capital on the day of the vote.

The letter further said that the district administration and the police should “perform their duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law” to ensure the security of the parliamentarians.

The PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif also demanded foolproof security on the day of the election of the new prime minister.

The PML-N president also sent a copy of the letter to commissioner Islamabad, deputy commissioner and inspector general of police.

The National Assembly session was adjourned by the deputy speaker yesterday till April 3, 11:30am amid the opposition’s protest.

During the session, the deputy speaker Qasim Suri said that he thought no one is serious about the question hour. He then said that the NA session is adjourned till April 3 due to the unserious attitude of the lawmakers during the question hour.

