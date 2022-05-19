Sheikh Rasheed claims ‘talks underway for economist-led caretaker govt’

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has claimed that talks are underway in Islamabad for a caretaker government which will be led by an economist, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to a special transmission of ARY News today, predicted that ‘important decisions will be taken on May 31’ and ruled out the possibility of the present government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) completing its 1.5-year tenure.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The present government has the lead of only one vote while 8 to 9 votes are ready to leave the coalition. All of them are willing to appoint their blue-eyed officers. The Supreme Court (SC) has buried their desires through its ruling.”

READ: ‘PML-N TICKET IN ELECTIONS SIMILAR TO A FLOP MOVIE’S TICKET’: PERVAIZ ILLAHI

“These people have taken their files to Lahore Model Town from the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency]. The files were reviewed by legal experts in Model Town to manipulate the evidence and relevant documents.”

Regarding the fate of the present government, the former interior minister criticised that banning the imports of cars and mobile phones will not work anymore.

“Talks are underway in Islamabad for a caretaker government. Asif Ali Zardari is a hurdle in the fresh elections as he is opposing new polls. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to a meeting which will be attended by 4 to 5 ministers from across the globe.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ISLAMABAD MARCH CALL DUE IN MULTAN JALSA

“An economist will head the upcoming caretaker government. Talks are underway to finalise the name of the economist,” claimed Rasheed.

He said that the Sialkot incident was a test case as the PML-N government wanted to repeat the move in Faisalabad. However, the government failed to get desired results in Sialkot as a big public gathering was held within just two hours.

“You should forget the election as anything can be happened if any untoward situation is seen in the long march. They still have time to announce the date of the fresh elections.”

READ: PM TO TAKE NATION INTO CONFIDENCE OVER ECONOMIC DECISIONS TOMORROW

He claimed that the present government’s request to give 1.5-year time for the new polls was rejected. “Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of the political loss of PML-N in case of any delay in the polls.”

Sheikh Rasheed alleged that Zardari is acting like a spectator and pushing PML-N to face the pressure.

He added that Pervaiz Elahi has ensured that Chaudhry Salik and Tariq Basheer Cheema will not stay in the Centre and nothing could be predicted about the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

“Situation turns complex now as the person of the master plan makes a mistake. Imran Khan gets full advantage of the master plan and his popularity has increased.”

READ: TARIQ MAGSI RESIGNS AHEAD OF NO-TRUST MOVE AGAINST BALOCHISTAN CM

Sheikh Rasheed said that the nationals have forgotten the inflation and the next election will be contested for the real independence and slavery.

He further said that neither the armed forces will act against the nationals nor police force will open fire on anyone. The national institutions will have to play their role for ending the political crisis, he added.

“There is only one solution to sit together and decide on the schedule of the fresh elections. Imran Khan will not accept any proposal except the election date.”

Comments