Sheikh Rasheed gives prediction about by-elections

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed predicted on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will emerge victorious in the majority of the seats in today’s by-elections, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News today, Sheikh Rasheed said that the 13-party alliance is contesting against PTI chief Imran Khan in the by-elections.

“Tonight is very important. Imran Khan will have to wait for today’s [by-elections] results before making an announcement for the long march.”

BY-ELECTIONS 2022: IMRAN KHAN LEADING ON MAJORITY OF NA SEATS AS VOTE COUNT UNDERWAY

The AML chief claimed that everything is going in the favour of Khan. He added that the government received a strong public reaction after Joe Biden’s statement. He was of the view that the PTI chairman should give the call for the long march.

While giving a message to the current rulers, he said, “We are definitely your opponents but we are part of this nation. Will you carry out a drone strike on us?” He said that ‘Chor Chor [thief]’ has become the national and international slogan against the current rulers.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS LONG MARCH TOWARDS ISLAMABAD TO TAKE PLACE IN OCTOBER

Rasheed claimed that the 13-party alliance was not in a position to go amongst the nationals. He predicted that Imran Khan will defeat the 13-party alliance in today’s by-elections.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had reiterated the demand for early elections in Pakistan. He warned the PDM government that the use of bullets instead of ballots will be harmful to the country.

Rasheed had said only fair, free and transparent elections will bring political stability to the country as the government cannot stop the masses from coming to Islamabad for protest.

