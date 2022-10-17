Sheikh Rasheed summoned by FBR

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has summoned Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rasheed, to appear on October 21 after issuing a notice, ARY News reported on Monday.

In its notice, the FBR asked Sheikh Rasheed to appear before the revenue officers in person or through his lawyer. The revenue board also directed the AML chief to provide relevant documents and records.

The FBR asked Rasheed to provide tax records from July 2020 to June 30, 2022.

Lal Haveli case

In another case, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) ordered Rasheed to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The ETPB in its verdict said Sheikh Rasheed and his brother have ‘illegally’ occupied seven properties including Lal Haveli. Both the APML chief and his brother failed to present relevant documents about the property despite several chances.

The ETPB while rejecting the AML chief’s plea for transfer and regularization of the properties, ordered the former interior minister and his brother to vacate the properties including Lal Haveli within seven days.

The verdict said the hearing was adjourned several times on the request of Sheikh Rasheed to present the documents of the property but he failed to produce them. The verdict further said the ETPB has decided to take back control of the properties as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Rasheed challenged the evacuation orders of Lal Haveli by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in the court of Additional Session Judge Khursheed Alam Bhatti.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed receives ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

