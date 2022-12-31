Sindh Governor, Farooq Sattar agree to work together for ‘Karachi’s progress’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) convener Dr Farooq Sattar have agreed to move past all previous differences and progress forward on the political front for ‘Karachi’s progress’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists after meeting Farooq Sattar at his residence, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that his ultimate goal was to unite every faction Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for prosperity of Karachi.

The Sindh Governor said they have developed a consensus in playing their role to fill the “political vacuum” in Karachi and urban Sindh, and move past any differences that they may have had in the past.

He regretted over the ‘lack of facilities’ available in Karachi, saying that the residents of the provincial capital were still facing water shortage, power shutdowns, street crimes and other problems.

“We have lost power due to our mistakes”, Kamran Tessori said, pointing out that rights can only be obtained only through power. “Today, the youth of Karachi are unemployed,” he said, adding that due to unemployment and coercion, the youth are not even able to protest for their rights.

He noted that there were no differences in views of Farooq Sattar, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and MQM Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. “They all want the development of Karachi”, he added.

Taking over the presser, Farooq Sattar lauded Sindh Governor for his efforts to unite all MQM factions, vowing that they would work together in future for Karachi’s progress.

He noted that the party leaders started splitting in 2016 and he parted ways in 2018. The former convenor said all faction have the same ideology, adding that he was trying to unite the party for past two and a half years.

“We are not going to unite just for the election, our goal is bigger than that”, he said, adding that they were uniting for all the oppressed people of Pakistan.

He also regretted over the rising street crimes in Karachi, noting that hundreds of youths have lost their lives in robberies. “It has now become necessary to unite all for the development of the city,” he reiterated.

It is pertinent to mention here that efforts were underway for the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions.

A day earlier, the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) agreed upon the top sharing position after the merger of both political parties.

According to sources, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui will be the head of MQM-P, while Dr Farooq Sattar would be appointed as the convener.

Similarly, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal will be given the position of deputy convener and Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of the party’s organisational affairs. Sources told ARY News that the two political parties would be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

