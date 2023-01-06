Sindh governor suggests Imran Khan to stay away from Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan stay away from the party vice president Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Afaq Ahmed, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori reacted to the statement of PTI VP Fawad Chaudhry.

Tessori said that he will not respond to the PTI VP’s statement, however, he would suggest Khan keep a distance from Fawad Chaudhry.

To a question, the Sindh governor also slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani. He said that Saeed Ghani should tell himself about those who are making efforts to unite MQM factions. He added that Ghani may have more information than him.

He further said that MQM-P will not boycott the upcoming local government (LG) polls and actively take part in the elections. Tessori reiterated that MQM-P’s demands are valid and should be fulfilled.

He said that Karachi is a friendly city for the whole nation but it gets nothing in return. He added that Afghan citizens are illegally establishing colonies in the metropolis. Tessori said that he apprised the Centre about the illegal settlements of Afghan citizens in Karachi.

The governor said that he will ask the federal government to stop the Afghan citizens from entering Pakistan.

MQM unification plan

Earlier in the day, Tessori met with Muhajir Qaumi Movement Chairman Afaq Ahmed at his residence.

The Sindh governor was warmly welcomed upon his arrival at MQM-H chief residence.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the current political situation, the unification of the MQM factions and other matters pertaining to Urban Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that efforts were underway for the unification of all Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) factions.

