Sindh set to hold first phase of LG polls tomorrow

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for organising the first phase of local government (LG) polls in 14 districts of Sindh on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

21,298 candidates will contest for 5,331 seats in 14 districts of Sindh, whereas, 946 candidates have been elected unopposed before the electoral battle.

The total number of registered voters is 1,149,2680. The election commission printed 2,950,000 ballot papers for the first phase of Sindh LG polls.

9,290 polling stations and 29,970 polling booths have been established in the districts out of which 1,985 polling stations were declared very sensitive and 3,448 declared sensitive.

120,682 election staff will perform duties in the local government elections tomorrow.

Security plan

The Sindh government had finalized a security plan on Tuesday to ensure the law and order situation amid the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

A total of 1985 polling stations have been termed very sensitive, 3448 as sensitive and 3291 as normal in 4 divisions of Sindh. Over 26,000 policemen will be deployed across polling stations to maintain law and order.

The CM Sindh had said that the government would not compromise on security and Law and order. Carrying of any kind of weapons will be prohibited on the polling day under section 144, the CM added.

The CM ordered all commissioners to take all political parties into confidence regarding the law and order situation. All power feeders will also be advised to provide uninterrupted power supply on polling day, the CM added.

Murad Ali Shah added that cameras will be set up on police mobiles to monitor the proceeding on the polling day.

