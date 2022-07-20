Some PML-Q MPAs being contacted by govt, Qureshi tells Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has apprised Pakistan Muslim League Quaid top leader Pervaiz Elahi that some lawmakers of PML-Q were contacted by the coalition government, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Elahi held an important meeting ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22. Qureshi apprised Elahi regarding his concerns over the Asif Ali Zardari-Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meeting.

“Some PML-Q lawmakers remained in contact with the coalition government. The leaders should not hold meetings with anyone till July 22. Zardari-Shujaat meeting creates suspicions,” said the PTI vice-chairman.

Elahi responded to Qureshi’s queries, saying that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could not be stopped from meeting anyone.

Qureshi said that the unity of the lawmakers of the ally parties was necessary to elect Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab CM. He insisted that PML-Q should avoid holding meetings with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his stay in Lahore.

PML-Q policy statement

In another development today, sources told ARY News that the meeting between former president Zardari and Hussain will most likely be cancelled after a policy statement issued by the PML-Q chief.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Zardari gave Hussain one day to think over his stance over the chief minister’s elections.

Shujaat told the former president yesterday that Pervaiz Elahi is the party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister’s office, sources said.

Shujaat Hussain in a policy statement issued today announced Pervaiz Elahi as the PML-Q candidate for the top provincial office.

This statement has rendered Zardari’s meeting with Chaudhry as aimless, according to sources. “People’s Party has not yet confirmed the meeting fixed for today,” sources said.

“Entire family has been active for election of Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of the province”.

Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi have been entrusted the task to contact with members of the assembly, sources added.

In his policy statement today, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the right to rule belongs to a party, which has been given a mandate by the people of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for Punjab’s chief minister ship of PML-Q, he made it clear and added it’s not a matter of degrading someone but the survival of the country lies in focusing on the problems of the masses.

Shujaat said he is not going to release any letters regarding the Punjab CM election process and also stressed the need for immediate general elections in the country.

