Street crimes reduced in Karachi, claims AIG

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind claimed on Thursday that street crime incidents have been significantly reduced in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In a statement, AIG Khadim Hussain Rind claimed that 241 street crime incidents were reported in Karachi on a daily basis. “73 mobile snatching incidents are being reported in Karachi on a daily basis.”

He said that strict actions were taken against those who were involved in changing the IMEI numbers of mobile phones. Rind said that the mobile phones stolen from Karachi were smuggled to Iran, Afghanistan and Dubai.

He detailed that only six vehicles are being stolen or snatched in the metropolis in a day.

The police officer said that progress was made on the investigation into the Lyari grenade attack case.

On the other hand, a bank robbery incident was reported in Karachi earlier in the day, where five bandits looted more than Rs8.6 million in four minutes from a private bank located in the Shadman town area.

The First Information Report (FIR) – filed by the bank operational manager, Omais Qureshi, in Shahrae Noor Jehan police station – stated that two accused robbers entered the bank at 2:50 PM, while the remaining three accomplices overpowered the security guard standing outside the bank.

The operational manager, in the FIR, further claimed that all five bandits managed to disarm both security guards and take both security guards hostage along with other bank staff and customers.

The manager stated that the robbers managed to loot a sum of Rs 8,608,506 from the bank in merely four to five minutes.

He further claimed in the FIR that, after the robbery, the bandits opened fire outside the bank before escaping. Meanwhile, the police officials after lodging the complaint, initiated the investigation into the case.