Suspect identified in Karachi suicide attack case

KARACHI: The officials investigating the case pertaining to an attack on foreigners in Karachi’s Landhi area claimed progress as one of the attackers has been identified as Sohail Ahmed who got his National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) in 2017, ARY News reported.

The security officials investigating the case said that as per the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) record, Sohail Ahmed had registered himself as an overseas Pakistani living in Oman.

The Investigating authorities raided the houses of Sohail Ahmed and his relatives in Balochistan’s Panjgur, claiming to detain some of his accomplices. They maintained that Sohail Ahmed has been involved in various suspicious activities since 2021 and was in contact with terrorist and separatist groups.

The security officials are investigating Sohai Ahmed’s travel history to ascertain how many times he visited Oman after getting the overseas Pakistani CNIC.

Meanwhile, the investigators have collected body samples of the suicide bomber who blew himself and sent for DNA testing.

Terrorists in Landhi’s Manshera Colony area of Karachi attacked a vehicle carrying foreign nationals when they were moving to the Export Processing Zone. However, the prompt action of police saved the lives of foreigners and two terrorists were shot dead in the gunfire.

On the other hand, security personnel assigned to the security of foreigners said that as the vehicle slowed down, the suicide attacker detonated himself, while another terrorist targeted the vehicle.

Detailing the suicide attack, DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that initially, it seemed that there were 2 terrorists involved in the attack. One terrorist approached the vehicle and blew himself up, while the other terrorist opened fire on the vehicle, he added.

Mahesar said that the attack took place at 6:50 am, and some limbs of the suicide attacker were found. The fingerprints of the killed terrorist will be identified through NADRA record.