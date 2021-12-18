Suspect involved in attacks on cops arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested the suspected dacoit named Shiraz alias CG in Karachi for his alleged involvement in carrying out attacks on cops and murdering a policeman, Hamza, in Landhi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD law enforcement and anti-target killing cell arrested an alleged criminal for his involvement in murdering a policeman named Hamza in Landhi, Karachi 20 days ago.

The cell’s in-charge Chaudhry Safdar told media that a raid was conducted in Surjani Town to arrest the prime suspect Shiraz aka CG. The arrested man was involved in dozens of dacoity and street crime incidents. “He is also involved in attacking a station house officer (SHO) Landhi Saadat Butt.”

Safdar detailed that Shiraz and his accomplices including Muzammil Faisal and Shahmeer were looting citizens in a Landhi market 20 days ago when the policeman named Hamza tried to catch them after rushing to the scene.

“The criminals had opened fire on Hamza, leaving him seriously wounded. Hamza succumbed to his injuries while being provided medical assistance.”

“They had carried out a gun attack in 2019 in which SHO Landhi Saadat Butt was seriously injured. Cases had been filed against them at Landhi, Al-Falah, Awami Colony and Aziz Bhatti police stations. The arrested men are being interrogated,” said the CTD cell’s in-charge.

Earlier in November, CTD had arrested a proclaimed offender said to be associated with the Lyari gang war in a raid in Karachi’s Purana Golimar.

CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar had relayed that Miraj alias Chotu is a close relative of notorious criminal Abdul Rehman Baloch, better known as Rehman Dakait, and the nephew of gangster Sajid Wajid.

He had said the arrested criminal was on the law enforcement agencies’ most wanted people’s list. During interrogation, the CTD chief said, it transpired that the gangster was involved in targeted killings. He shot dead a policeman, Farooq, in 2019 and killed four other people from 2012 to 2014.

Chaudhry had said the accused was involved in acts of terrorism and extortion.

