Telecom workers’ mob lynching: Karachi police arrest two suspects

KARACHI: Two suspects have been arrested by Karachi police on charges of the brutal killing of two workers of a telecom company in Machar Colony on the pretext of dacoits, ARY News reported on Friday.

Karachi police swung into action against the mob lynching of two persons in Machar Colony who were later identified as the workers of a telecom company. Keamari police officials arrested two suspects in the mob lynching of the telecom employees.

Police said that eight suspects were identified with the help of available videos of the lynching incident. Police added that names, addresses and other information were collected about the eight suspects who were involved in hurling stones.

According to police, an eyewitness also identified the arrested men.

The families of the deceased employees received their bodies from Civil Hospital. According to the relatives, the deceased persons will be laid to rest in their ancestral areas of Naushahro Feroze and Thatta.

READ: LAWYER SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HIS OFFICE IN LAHORE



Earlier in the day, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Kemari Fida Hussain Janwari said Machar Colony is a backward area of the city and the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company on the rumours that dacoits have landed in the area to kidnap children.

SSP Janwari said the case would be investigated on merit and culprits involved in the incident will be held accountable.

On the other hand, an eyewitness said panic erupted in the area when they were providing security to the anti-polio teams in the area.

He said the enraged mob attacked the employees of the telecom company and policemen who interfered to save their lives.

The policeman said the employees who were trying to save their lives from the mob in the car were dragged down and tortured to death with the construction blocks.

Comments