Terrorism threat: Use of drones banned in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed a ban on the use of drones in the District South of Karachi due to a new terrorism threat, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification was issued by the Sindh Home Department regarding the ban on the use of drones and flying cameras across the South District of Karachi for two months.

The decision was taken after the deputy inspector general (DIG) South informed the provincial authorities via Sindh’s inspector general (IG) regarding the terrorism threat. In his letter, the police officer showed fear of a terrorist attack on the government buildings and other sensitive places.

It stated that a sensitive spot could be targeted by the terrorist via drone. The station house officer (SHO) of District South has powers to take action for maintaining the restriction of Section 144.

On May 19, the Sindh police had foiled an attempt to bring illegal explosive material from Punjab to Karachi. The police had recovered a huge amount of illegal explosives from a container which was travelling from Punjab to Karachi.

The explosive material could have been used for terrorist activities in Karachi, police say, the police said.

The police had also claimed that explosive material meant to be used legally by construction companies is often sold illegally and used in terrorist activities. The police had arrested the accused and started interrogating them.

On the same day, a Karachi cop had remained lucky as he survived an assassination attempt in broad daylight in the Bhimpura area. The gunman had opened fire on the cop and one of the bullets hit his shoulders. The firing incident created panic in the area.

The brave policeman had tried to catch the attacker with an injured shoulder, but he could not succeed. The cop had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

