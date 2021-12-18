This handy trick will help you find important WhatsApp messages

Do you often find yourself losing track of important messages on WhatsApp? Then, there is a handy trick that will help you.

It lets users to earmark an address, password or any other important information sent by friends and family.

The feature, called starred messages, allows you to flag certain texts that you can then go and view in the Starred Messages section of the app.

To bookmark a message, hold down on the message and press “Star” in the drop-down menu. The message will be saved to your Starred Messages cache.

You can also unstar a message by following the same process.

To view the starred texts, open the app and then open the chat

Tap the name of the individual or group chat at the top of your screen

Tap Starred Messages

To see a list of all starred messages, go to WhatsApp Settings > Starred Messages.

