Threat to seal CM House: Moonis Elahi takes a dig at Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has directed a satire towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, asking him when he would seal the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PML-Q leader – while addressing to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader – said that he has reached Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Houses.

رانا صاحب @RanaSanaullahPK میں 8 کلب سی ایم ہاوس پہنچ گیا ہوں آپ کب آ رہے ہیں سِیل کرنے؟ pic.twitter.com/nSG64I3Yse — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 21, 2022

“Rana Sahab, I have reached the Chief Minister House. When you are coming to seal it,” Moonis Elahi wrote on Twitter.

It is pertinent to note here that Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday (Tuesday) threatened to seal the Punjab CM House if the session of the provincial assembly will not take place today (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a number of containers were placed outside the CM House in Punjab with no law enforcement agency or authority taking responsibility for their placement in the highly secure official residence.

The placement raised questions as authorities and law enforcement agency (LEA) officials expressed obliviousness to who ordered their placement during a politically charged environment after Governor Punjab ordered CM Pervaiz Elahi to obtain vote of confidence.

However, Speaker Sibtain Khan on Tuesday disposed the governor’s orders terming the instructions ‘against the constitution and rules of procedure’ and adjourned the assembly session till December 23.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi will cease to be CM after new notification: Rana Sanaullah

Later, it was reported that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) started consultation over governor rule in Punjab.

The legal team of PML-N informed the party leadership regarding the constitutional aspects of imposing governor rule in Punjab.

If the governor’s orders to de-notify the chief minister are not abided then the governor’s rule will be imposed easily, the legal team said.

The legal team also told senior party leaders that if any hurdles are created in the election of a new chief minister after the de-notification, then the federal government can impose governor rule.

Comments