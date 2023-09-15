Three terrorists killed in Peshawar: CTD

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed to have killed three terrorists in Peshawar on Friday, ARY News reported.

The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in Peshawar’s Faqeer Baba Ziarat area which came in the vicinity of the Khazana police station. During the raid, an organised group of outlawed Daish opened fire at the police party.

The CTD officials retaliated against the gun attack and killed three terrorists. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

The CTD spokesperson said that five or six accomplices of the terrorists managed to flee from the scene.

In a separate action, one soldier was martyred and three terrorists were killed after a security forces post came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the army’s media wing, the terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi. During the fire exchange, Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom in the line of duty whereas one soldier was seriously injured.

The ISPR, in a statement, reiterated that the security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.