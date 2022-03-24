Thursday, March 24, 2022
TikToker arrested for filming videos in police uniform

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police arrested on Thursday a man for filming TikTok videos donning police uniforms, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man used to record videos in police uniform and then upload them on TikTok – a social media platform.

The police have registered a case against TikToker and launched further investigation.

In a similar case, a girl landed in trouble after filming a TikTok video in a police uniform.

Read More: TIKTOK GIRL LANDS IN TROUBLE AFTER FILMING VIDEO IN POLICE UNIFORM

A girl namely Amber shared a video in a police uniform which went viral on social media. Okara police registered a case against the girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cops in Punjab have also been banned from posting on the short video-making app, TikTok.

READ: NAWABSHAH MAN HIT BY TRAIN WHILE FILMING TIKTOK VIDEO

The Punjab police department had barred all cops from using TikTok during duty hours. The new rules were communicated in a letter issued by AIG Operations to all RPOs.

The police department had warned that if a video of any officer goes viral on a social media app, strict departmental action will be taken.

