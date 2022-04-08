TikTokers in police uniform arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested fake cops in police uniforms along with counterfeit employment cards in New Karachi Industrial Area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The police officials of New Karachi Industrial Area have caught a group of TikTokers who were impersonating as cops by possessing fake police employment cards and uniforms.

The revelations were made after the suspicious cops were stopped for snap checking. During the probe, the policemen found that all men are TikTokers and they were roaming around in police uniforms to film videos for social media.

The accused men have also installed Sindh Police number plate on their motorcycle, whereas, they possessed fake police cards. The arrested men include Umaish, Usama and Mehdi.

Police told the media that the young TikTokers used to carry weapons for filming their videos at their college and in the area.

Earlier in March, Rawalpindi police had arrested a man for filming TikTok videos donning a police uniform.

According to police, the man used to record videos in police uniform and then upload them on TikTok – a social media platform. The police had registered a case against TikToker and launched further investigation.

In a similar case, a girl landed in trouble after filming a TikTok video in a police uniform.

In February, a girl namely Amber had shared a video in a police uniform which went viral on social media. Okara police had registered a case against the girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cops in Punjab have also been banned from posting on the short video-making app, TikTok.

Comments