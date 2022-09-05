Train operations to remain suspended for 10 more days

KARACHI: Train operations will remain suspended for 10 more days as several tracks on different localities were still submerged from Nawabshah to Rohri, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Railways’ management has decided to extend the suspension of the regular train operations for 10 more days. According to the PR officials, railway tracks on several localities from Rohri to Tando Adam sections were flooded.

The officials said that it will take at least 10 more days to drain the flood water from the railway tracks. However, the PR officials said that freight operations have been restored on up-track on the controlled speed from 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

READ: RAILWAY TRACK FROM NAWABSHAH TO ROHRI LIKELY TO BE RESTORED

The railway department constituted a flood management centre for the restoration of train operations across the country.

On September 3, the Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that train operations will be suspended for two more days due to submerged railway tracks after heavy rains and floods.

It is pertinent to mention here that the parts of the country were disconnected from Karachi since August 26 as the railway tracks were submerged from Tando Adam to Rohri.

READ: FLOODS: KARACHI REMAINS CUT FROM PAKISTAN VIA TRAIN ROUTE

An experimental cargo train operation was underway from Karachi to Rohri, however, the railway track from Rohri to Nawabshah could not be used for regular train operations so far, whereas, the disruption in electricity supply has also affected the auto signal system at the Railway Yard.

The spokesperson had announced that the train operations will be restored in phases.

