Two ‘dacoits’ caught red-handed by Karachi citizens

KARACHI: Two ‘dacoits’ were caught red-handed by Karachi citizens near Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

Two alleged dacoits were captured by locals when they were busy looting citizens near Nagan Chowrangi. Several residents surrounded the alleged street criminals at the crime scene and captured them.

The alleged street criminals were tortured by the locals and later they handed them over to Sir Syed police station. The arrested dacoits were identified as Ali and Adnan.

Police seized arms, mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The wounded criminals were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance, police added.

VIDEOS SURFACE: KARACHI CITIZENS START RESISTING STREET CRIMINALS AFTER LEAS INACTION

Yesterday, an alleged dacoit succumbed to injuries after being caught and tortured by citizens in Karachi’s Metroville area.

Police said that an alleged dacoit was beaten to death by citizens in the Metroville area of Karachi while two of his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Police said that three dacoits tried to loot a citizen but they faced resistance from him. The locals were alarmed by the happening and surrounded the gang of dacoits. The local managed to catch one of the dacoits and subjected him to brutal torture.

CCTV FOOTAGE: COPS, CITIZENS CATCH DACOITS AFTER SHOOTOUT IN KARACHI

Police added that the alleged dacoit succumbed to his wounds while being shifted to the hospital.

Several videos surfaced on social media that showed citizens resisting street criminals after law enforcers’ inaction to control the robberies and other crimes, whereas, Karachi police also intensified crackdowns to curb the street crimes.

Comments