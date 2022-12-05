Two PML-Q MPAs announce support for Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: Two MPAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have announced their support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan under leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, parting ways from federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, two PML-Q MPAs – Dr Muhammad Afzal and Chaudhry Ehsan-ul-Haq – have parted ways with Tariq Bashir Cheema and announced their support for Imran Khan under the leadership of Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, Chaudhry Ehsan-ul-Haq said that they have parted ways from Tariq Bashir Cheema as the latter now works for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “We will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Pervaiz Elahi,” he added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vowed to dissolve Punjab Assembly on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s call.

The Punjab CM made these remarks during a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtan Khan. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political situations and Punjab Assembly rules and regulations came under discussion. The participants of the meeting also discussed technical aspects of constitutional situation ahead of Imran Khan’s call.

On December 2, Imran Khan revealed that CM Pervaiz Elahi had signed the summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to him.

Imran Khan also gave a conditional dialogue offer to the PDM government and said that “PDM must give us an official general election date, otherwise we have the power to dissolve the assemblies.”

The former PM said that the PML-Q is entirely behind us in the fight to dissolve the assemblies. “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has also assured me that when I say the Assembly will be dissolved”, he added.

