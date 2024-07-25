UAE KYC: Step-by-step guide to update Emirates ID with bank

If your Emirates ID is expiring soon, update your KYC details to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.
Most UAE banks allow online updates, eliminating the need for branch visits.
Why Update Your Emirates ID?
- Comply with Central Bank of UAE and Anti-Money Laundering regulations
- Avoid disruption in banking services like ATM withdrawals, debit/credit card transactions, and personal financial services.
Required Documents:
- Renewed Emirates ID copy
- Passport copy
- Residence visa
- Proof of residence (tenancy contract or utility bill)
- Source of income