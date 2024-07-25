web analytics
UAE KYC: Step-by-step guide to update Emirates ID with bank

If your Emirates ID is expiring soon, update your KYC details to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.

Most UAE banks allow online updates, eliminating the need for branch visits.

Why Update Your Emirates ID?
  • Comply with Central Bank of UAE and Anti-Money Laundering regulations
  • Avoid disruption in banking services like ATM withdrawals, debit/credit card transactions, and personal financial services.
Required Documents:
  1. Renewed Emirates ID copy
  2. Passport copy
  3. Residence visa
  4. Proof of residence (tenancy contract or utility bill)
  5. Source of income
Three Simple Ways to Update Your Emirates ID:
Online Banking: Update through your bank’s mobile app or website by uploading required documents and providing additional information.
ATM: Visit an ATM, insert your debit/credit card, select the Emirates ID update option, and follow prompts.
Bank Branch or Call Centre: Visit a branch with original documents or call the customer care hotline for assistance.
