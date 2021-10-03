Umer Sharif’s funeral prayer to be offered tomorrow in Germany

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s funeral prayers will be held in Germany at a local mosque before being flown back to Pakistan for final rites, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the funeral prayers of the comedy king would be offered at a local Turkish mosque in Nuremberg, Germany while the body would likely be flown back to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways flight will be used for transporting the body of Umer Sharif from Munich and it would be accompanied by his wife Zareen Ghazal.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman earlier in the day said that he had conveyed a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the family of Umer Sharif that the legendary comedian would be buried with state honours.

“I could not comment on the participation of Imran Khan in the funeral, however, the prime minister had said that Umer Sharif would be buried with state honours,” he said after visiting the family of the legendary comedian in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that legendary comedian Umer Sharif will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Saint Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA) in Karachi as per his wish, Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani Saturday said.

Umer Sharif passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years, after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was being shifted to the United States through an air ambulance along with his wife Zareen Ghazal.

The air ambulance had to land in Germany after the health of the legendary comedian deteriorated. Germany had allowed the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds and extended the comedy king and his wife a 15-day visa.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last. The wife of Umer Sharif confirmed the death.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!