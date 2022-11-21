‘Unaware of Imran Khan’s plan for Rawalpindi power show’

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that he is unaware of what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan planned for the upcoming power show in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Sheikh Rasheed said that the institutions always played a vital role to bring stability to the country and they could play their role silently. He added that he has full confidence in the institutions but he is doing politics with Imran Khan.

He said that he could assure that the new army chief will not bear the brunt of any political turmoil.

Rasheed said that Khan gave a clear statement that he has no connection with the key appointment. “I told Imran Khan that it would be better if he gives this statement a few days ago.”

“Imran Khan told me that he rejected the option of a long-term caretaker government. I am unaware of what Imran Khan would do after reaching Rawalpindi. However, I know well about him that he has the strength to take stay on the streets as long as it is needed. He may conclude his rally in Rawalpindi in the daylight.”

Rasheed said that the political turmoil has further intensified in the country which is affecting the national economy. He urged the political parties to find a solution to end the political turmoil at the earliest.

He criticised Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for delivering media statements like the interior minister. He said that the ministers should have maintained the dignity of their portfolios as their statements are being monitored across the globe.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed hopes that key decisions would be made to end the political instability.

