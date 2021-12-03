Use WhatsApp web without linking your smartphone. Watch video

WhatsApp web lets users use the instant messaging app on desktops and laptops by linking smartphones to these devices.

After months of beta testing, the Facebook-owned app lately released an update that allows users to use WhatsApp messenger on any device without the use of smartphone.

The following tutorial video explains how to use WhatsApp web without linking to smartphone.

