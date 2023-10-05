Viral harassment video: Man caught, tortured by Karachi citizens

KARACHI: Karachi citizens have reportedly caught and tortured a man who appeared in a viral harassment video from the Samanabad area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Another woman’s harassment video had gone viral on social media a few days ago. The incident reportedly took place in Karachi’s Samanabad area, involving a motorcyclist who sells bakery items on local streets.

The footage showed the man standing on a street beside his motorcycle and he suddenly grabbed a woman passing through the street. The woman resisted and ran away from the scene.

The locals identified the culprit who appeared in the viral video and subjected him to torture. Later, they took the culprit to a local bakery owner who decided to let him go after scolding him.

The woman harassment incidents are continuously rising in Karachi and it is the second incident reported in the Samanabad area since August.

In August, a man sexually harassed a girl on the street in broad daylight and his video went viral on social media.

The local police took notice of the harassment video and started an investigation into the incident. However, the victim did not lodge any complaint to the local police station.

Earlier in the month, in yet another distressing incident, university girls faced harassment in broad daylight in Karachi.

As per details, the incident occurred two days ago where an unknown motorcyclist harassed university students.

The Additional IG Karachi took notice of the incident and summoned report from the concerned officers after ARY News reported the incident.

The SSP central Abdullah Chachar said that the video was two days old and they launched an investigation into the incident. The case was registered on behalf of the state as the police could not contact the victim.