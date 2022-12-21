Vote of confidence: Governor rejects ruling of Punjab Assembly speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman has rejected the ruling of Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan, which ‘disposed of’ the former’s orders directing Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence in a special assembly session, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Punjab Governor has rejected the PA Speaker Sibtain Khan’s ruling against the former’s orders under Article 130(7) of the Constitution.

Reply to the Speaker’s ruling of yesterday, which was illegal and unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/Akoen3s84Q — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) December 21, 2022

In the order – shared on Twitter, Punjab Governor said the Speaker was bound to discharge duties and perform the functions honestly, to the best of ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the rules of the Assembly.

“You also have vowed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Pakistan and not to allow your personal interest to influence your official conduct or your official decisions,” stated the order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan gave ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order, wherein the latter directed Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to seek a vote of confidence in a special assembly session.

According to details, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat confirmed that Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan has given ruling against Governor Baligh ur Rehman’s order to summon session on December 21.

“As per the ruling, the Governor cannot summon a session for Chief Minister to seek a vote of confidence from provincial assembly,” Raha Basharat added. Moreover, the Assembly Secretariat did not issue the notification for a session on December 21.

A day earlier, a session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) was adjourned till December 23 (Friday) without any proceedings amid ruckus by opposition.

PA Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the session of Punjab Assembly till Friday without any proceedings. The quorum was not fulfilled and the session was lasted for only 15 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman directed Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

The Governor Punjab forwarded a letter to Chief Minister’s Secretariat, directing CM Pervaiz Elahi to seek a vote of confidence from Punjab Assembly on December 21.

In this regard, Governor Baligh ur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stated the order – shared on Twitter.

