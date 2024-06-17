Which teams have qualified for T20 World Cup 2026?

A total of 12 teams have been confirmed for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Super 8 stage of the ongoing marquee tournament was finalised.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will follow the same format as the ongoing edition, featuring 20 teams, divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals.

After Bangladesh emerged victorious over Nepal in a low-scoring thriller and advanced into the next round, 12 teams have been confirmed for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The teams to secure qualification before the regional qualifiers are hosts India and Sri Lanka, and seven teams from the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 — Australia, England, Bangladesh, USA, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland are the remaining three teams to qualify for the mega event on the basis of superior team ranking. The remaining eight teams for T20 World Cup 2026 will be decided through regional qualifiers.

Following Pakistan’s embarrassing ouster from the ongoing tournament, rumours emerged that the Green Shirts would need to partake in regional qualifiers to feature in the next edition of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they suffered a shock loss against the USA in the Super Over.

The team then succumbed to a frustrating six-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India at a jam-packed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

The back-to-back defeats put Pakistan on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

The former champions then finally got on the winning track when they registered a hard-fought seven-wicket victory over Canada.

Pakistan then edged past Ireland in another stiff challenge to bow out of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a win.

The 2009 champions finished third in Group A standings with four points in four matches.