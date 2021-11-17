‘Will move court against violation of Constitution by govt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to move to the court against the alleged violation of the Constitution by the federal government by forcedly passing the legislation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing the joint session of the parliament today, said that the federal ministers and the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) were consistently talking about building consensus. He alleged that the federal government was only deceiving the opposition and the nation.

The PPP chairman claimed that the government was attempting to unilaterally passing the electoral reforms. He said that PPP will not accept the next election if the government is not ready to consider the reservations of the opposition and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He was of the view that the next election would not be controversial if the legislation was passed with a consensus. He alleged that the government is forcedly passing the law for the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) despite the objections of the ECP.

Bilawal said that PPP is standing side-by-side with the ECP. He further asked the government to bring a bill after building consensus with the opposition.

He said that PPP will move to the court against the government for ‘violating the Constitution’. He alleged that the government is snatching the authority of holding elections from the ECP to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“We also want to give representation and voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis. However, it is not possible to get election result from Multan after taking part in the voting in Paris.”

Bilawal said that PPP will support the government if it is planning to provide relief to the nationals by reducing the fuel prices.

The PPP chairman also alleged that the government wanted to give NRO to the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said that they will not allow giving NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav by using the parliament.

The joint session of the Parliament has passed three important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill allowing him the right to appeal amid the hues and cry of the opposition.

